The Marathi film industry is gearing up for the release of a highly anticipated biopic on Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways.

The upcoming Marathi biopic on Nitin Gadkari, titled Gadkari, is all set to release on October 27, 2023. The film is produced under the banner of Akshay Deshmukh Films and is directed by Anurag Rajan Bhusari.

The biopic is touted as an in-depth portrayal of Gadkari's journey, revealing lesser-known facets of the 'Highway Man of India'. As per HT Marathi, Bhusari, the film's writer and director, has highlighted the captivating elements of Gadkari's life that audiences can expect. Without revealing too much, Bhusari mentioned that while the politician's esteemed career is acknowledged widely, the exploration of his early days and personal life in the film would offer fresh insights.

The film also tries to combine Gadkari's public image as an eloquent leader with his personal tales. While Gadkari's career in politics is definitely remarkable, Bhusari says that different aspects of Gadkari's personality will be showcased.

The recent unveiling of the film's teaser poster on social media has amplified the curiosity surrounding the project. Amid the growing excitement, the burning question on every cinema enthusiast's mind remains: who will essay the role of Nitin Gadkari? The producers have kept it a secret, heightening the suspense about the lead actor. Even the poster does not show his face.

The biopic on Nitin Gadkari is expected to be a must-watch for a section of cinema enthusiasts.

