Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.04.2021 | 10:07 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Manish Malhotra tests positive for COVID-19, isolates himself

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The surge in the number of active COVID-19 cases has been drastically increasing. While there are a lot of people struggling to avoid being infected with the virus, thousands of people have already tested positive. While Maharashtra has been put under a much flexible lockdown, there has been no sign of a decrease in the number of cases.

Manish Malhotra tests positive for COVID-19, isolates himself

Among many other celebrities, fashion designer Manish Malhotra has also tested positive and he took to his social media to confirm the news. The designer also wrote that he has isolated himself immediately. He wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID 19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Please stay safe & take care”.

Take a look at his post on social media.

Wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery have started pouring in from his fellow industry friends.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan embodies unmatchable elegance in icy mint backless blouse and lehenga from Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

“We will wait out the COVID-19 spike to…

Rahul Roy and his family test positive for…

SRK’s Pathan, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3,…

Here’s the real reason why the shoot of Shah…

Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria to kickstart…

R Madhavan is better, looks forward to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification