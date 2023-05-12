The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA) will be held on May 26 and 27, 2023.

IIFA 23rd edition is happening on May 26-27, 2023, in Abu Dhabi. NEXA continues as the title sponsor for the seventh consecutive time. The fashion segment that NEXA curates every year with an established designer has become one of the highlights of the IIFA weekend. It focuses on the brand’s essence, to ‘create’ and ‘inspire’. This year, Manish Malhotra will awe and impress with his special brand of larger-than-life glamour at the eagerly-awaited fashion extravaganza and will be facilitated with a special IIFA honour for Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema to celebrate his globally acclaimed presence in the business of fashion and films.

Manish Malhotra to bring glamour to IIFA Rocks stage with unique fashion collection

“The collection is reflective of ‘old world charm meets the new world’ to create something breakthrough and imaginative. This collaboration aligns our joint synergy of innovation, progress and creativity which inspires NEXA and we are excited to exhibit our line at IIFA Rocks 2023,” asserts Manish

Ravi Menon, Co-chairman of Sobha Realty, said, “We are delighted to be the title sponsors of the 23rd edition of IIFA Weekend. The event will witness the presence of the who’s who of the Indian film industry with the glitz and glamour that makes Indian cinema widely popular. With a rich culture of performing arts in our nation itself, we are honoured to recognize and celebrate the long-standing allure of Indian cinema and its outstanding contributors. Indian films are watched across the world, and we are pleased to welcome the numerous actors, artists, and talents of our nation, further bringing Indian cinema to a global audience. IIFA Awards recognizes the highest quality and artistic expressions in the Indian film sector, just like we at Sobha Realty recognize the value of quality, art, and design in our work.”

“IIFA today is not just seen as an engaging celebration of Indian cinema, music, fashion and culture, it is the ultimate experience in global entertainment, which resonates with NEXA’s core values of inspire and create,” asserts Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, underlining why the collaboration has been so successful and looking to reach a seven-year high with its 23rd edition.

IIFA will be staged at the Etihad Arena, the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, and a part of the picture-perfect Yas Bay Waterfront. Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan will host the Awards, with live performances by some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi and Rakul Preet Singh.

