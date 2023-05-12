comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.05.2023 | 1:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar welcome their first child and it’s a boy!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar welcome their first child and it’s a boy!

en Bollywood News Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar welcome their first child and it’s a boy!

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar took to social media to share this good news with their fans, friends, and followers.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar recently celebrated the pre-arrival of their baby by hosting a fun baby shower with many of the industry insiders making their presence felt. Gauahar, who has been a part of films and several reality shows, had announced about them entering parenthood on social media. And now they took to the platform to share the good news about their first child’s arrival with all their well-wishers as they became parents to a lovely baby boy.

Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar welcome their first child and it’s a boy!

Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar welcome their first child and it’s a boy!

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar shared a blue-colour themed post as they announced the arrival of their little boy. They also posted a lovely message along with it saying, “IT'S A BOY As Salaam U Alaikum Beautiful World, Says Our Bundle of Joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and Giggling New Parents Zaid and Gauahar.”

Needless to say, the new parents’ post was flooded with congratulatory messages from the industry insiders. Bollywood star Anushka Sharma took to the platform to wish the couple ‘Congratulations’ on this special moment. Other celebrities who wished ‘Congratulations’ to the couple included Dia Mirza, comedian-actor Sunil Grover, Anita Hassanandani, Sameera Reddy, Siddharth Nigam, Yuvika Chaudhary, Vikrant Massey, Suyyash Rai and his wife Kishwer Merchant, Amyra Dastur, Asees Kaur, Kratika Sengar Dheer, Mukti Mohan, Mahhi Vij, Sadia Khateeb, Sonalee Kulkarni, Anuj Sachdeva, Pankhuri Awasthi Rode, among others.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)


Sophie Choudhry penned a short note saying, “MashAllah… huge huge congrats you guys… May Allah bless your baby boy with good health, happiness always!!”. She also posted a series of heart and evil eye emojis, as she showered love on the new parents.

Gauahar Khan got engaged to Zaid Darbar, son of popular musician Ismail Darbar, in November 2020. A month later, the couple tied the knot with each other in a traditional ceremony.

Also Read: Inside Gauahar Khan’s baby shower: Mahhi Vij, Gautam Rode, and Pankhuri Awasthy share glimpses from the function

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 bids adieu: Final…

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar's next on the 1989…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shaakuntalam to…

Pandya Store Twist! Heena Parmar to play…

Ayushmann Khurrana to lead initiative to…

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma producer Asit…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification