Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar took to social media to share this good news with their fans, friends, and followers.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar recently celebrated the pre-arrival of their baby by hosting a fun baby shower with many of the industry insiders making their presence felt. Gauahar, who has been a part of films and several reality shows, had announced about them entering parenthood on social media. And now they took to the platform to share the good news about their first child’s arrival with all their well-wishers as they became parents to a lovely baby boy.

Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar welcome their first child and it’s a boy!

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar shared a blue-colour themed post as they announced the arrival of their little boy. They also posted a lovely message along with it saying, “IT'S A BOY As Salaam U Alaikum Beautiful World, Says Our Bundle of Joy. Arrived 10th of May 2023 to make us realise what happiness truly means. Our blessed boy thanks everyone for their love and prayers. Grateful and Giggling New Parents Zaid and Gauahar.”

Needless to say, the new parents’ post was flooded with congratulatory messages from the industry insiders. Bollywood star Anushka Sharma took to the platform to wish the couple ‘Congratulations’ on this special moment. Other celebrities who wished ‘Congratulations’ to the couple included Dia Mirza, comedian-actor Sunil Grover, Anita Hassanandani, Sameera Reddy, Siddharth Nigam, Yuvika Chaudhary, Vikrant Massey, Suyyash Rai and his wife Kishwer Merchant, Amyra Dastur, Asees Kaur, Kratika Sengar Dheer, Mukti Mohan, Mahhi Vij, Sadia Khateeb, Sonalee Kulkarni, Anuj Sachdeva, Pankhuri Awasthi Rode, among others.

Sophie Choudhry penned a short note saying, “MashAllah… huge huge congrats you guys… May Allah bless your baby boy with good health, happiness always!!”. She also posted a series of heart and evil eye emojis, as she showered love on the new parents.

Gauahar Khan got engaged to Zaid Darbar, son of popular musician Ismail Darbar, in November 2020. A month later, the couple tied the knot with each other in a traditional ceremony.

