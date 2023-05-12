Back in December 2021, we saw the release of the Allu Arjun – Rashmika Mandana starrer Pushpa: The Rise. The film which also featured the special number ‘Oo Antava’ with Samantha Ruth Prabhu as well as the viral tracks ‘Saami Saami’ and ‘Srivalli’ was well received by the audience. In fact, the box office success of the film across multiple languages stunned everyone, including the makers of the film. Now, looking to outdo the success of Pushpa: The Rise, the makers have been busy working on the film’s sequel titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. Expectedly, the sequel is said to have been mounted on a larger scale and will feature even more of the Allu Arjun charm. However, while the film is still a long way from release we hear that the mega production house and music giant T-Series has stepped in. if what we hear is true, then apparently T-Series has acquired the world language music rights of the film as well as the Hindi satellite TV rights of Pushpa 2: The Rule for a whopping Rs. 60 cr.

“Pushpa: The Rise was a rage, from the film rocking the box office window, to the music of the film trending on social media and charts as well, it was an all-round success. With Pushpa 2: The Rule we can expect more of these factors that enticed the audience”, reveals a well-placed industry source while talking about the film. While sharing details of the film the source further revealed T-Series involvement saying, “T-Series has already stepped in and acquired the world music and Hindi satellite TV rights of the sequel. Essentially meaning that, T-Series will now hold the rights of all of the songs in Pushpa 2: The Rule no matter which language they are dubbed in”. Further when asked about the revenue the mega production house shelled out for the same the source continues, “T-Series has shelled out anywhere between Rs. 50-60 cr to acquire both the world language music rights and Hindi satellite TV rights of the film.” Ask whether this staggering amount was a fair price and the source continues, “It comes as no surprise, especially since the first film did so well across all languages, the second will certain be bigger and better. So talking of fair pricing, T-Series has clinched a rather profitable deal with Pushpa 2: The Rule which includes world language music rights and the Hindi satellite TV rights for the said amount.”

While currently, an official announcement of the acquisition is awaited Pushpa 2: The Rule will take the story of Allu Arjun’s character in Pushpa: The Rise further. Written and directed by Sukumar, produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun as the titular character alongside Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is being readied to hit theatres later in December this year.

