BREAKING! Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora dies by suicide; Arbaaz Khan reaches her residence

BREAKING! Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora dies by suicide; Arbaaz Khan reaches her residence

His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The entertainment industry has been shaken by the tragic news of Anil Arora's passing on Wednesday morning. Reports claim that the father of actress-model Malaika Arora took his own life by jumping from the terrace of his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

The circumstances surrounding Anil's untimely demise remain unclear, and local authorities are investigating the incident. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

 

Malaika Arora, upon hearing the devastating news, immediately returned to Mumbai from Pune. The actress has been accompanied by her family and ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, who have offered their support during this difficult time.

This is a developing story...!

ALSO READ: Uorfi Javed calls Malaika Arora’s series “Very bad” ahead of Follow Kar Lo Yaar’s release on Prime Video; says, “You could feel it and as an audience, I could see..”

