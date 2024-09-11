His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

The entertainment industry has been shaken by the tragic news of Anil Arora's passing on Wednesday morning. Reports claim that the father of actress-model Malaika Arora took his own life by jumping from the terrace of his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

BREAKING! Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora dies by suicide; Arbaaz Khan reaches her residence

The circumstances surrounding Anil's untimely demise remain unclear, and local authorities are investigating the incident. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Malaika Arora, upon hearing the devastating news, immediately returned to Mumbai from Pune. The actress has been accompanied by her family and ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, who have offered their support during this difficult time.

This is a developing story...!

