A song that divided the internet with some coming out in support of the song 'Jeena Zaroori Hai' while some opposed it because of late Sidharth Shukla performing the song. It was noted that Twitterati expressed their rage at the actors for the release of the song.

Clearing the air the makers of the song have recently released a statement on their social media stating, “As the makers of the song Jeena Zaroori Hai, we are well aware of the ongoing rage amongst the fans about the release of the song. We want to inform you all that as the makers we take full responsibility of when, where, and with who we will be releasing the song. We would request the fans and media to keep the actors in the song away from the controversy as the artist has delivered their bit of fulfilling their work commitments and has nothing to do with the casting or release of the song whatsoever.”

They further stated, “We want to assure the viewers that we have not violated any norms and conditions whatsoever as the making and the release of the song has been executed with detailed evidence in terms of releasing the payments. Jeena Zaroori Hai has been shot and released keeping the public sentiments intact and giving most superiority to the memory of our beloved actor Sidharth Shukla.”

'Jeena Zaroori Hai' features late Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Kotian, and Deepika Tripathy. It is directed by Bidyut Kumar, and produced by Ramesh Barik.

