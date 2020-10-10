Bollywood Hungama

Makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi in a fix over shooting the climax. Here’s why 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kangana Ranaut recently resumed the shooting of her upcoming film Thalaivi. The actor who plays the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the biopic shot for some crucial indoor scenes at the Ramakrishna Cine Studios in Hyderabad. 

Kangana also shot an elaborate song sequence at the studio. Director AL Vijay is shooting with only 30 percent of the unit strength following the guidelines set by the government owing to the pandemic. 

However, for shooting the climax of the film which will roll in mid-November in Hyderabad, the makers will have a tough task on their hands. In the climax scenes, Ranaut's character will be seen stepping out of the legislative assembly as a crowd awaits her. The makers had planned on shooting the sequence with about 350 people. However, with the guidelines restricting the number of people on sets, the makers thought of postponing the scene until it was safe to shoot with a crowd. However, now with the biopic almost complete, the makers are trying to figure out how to shoot the climax. 

Talking to a tabloid, producer Shailesh R Singh said that they have nearly 15 days left for  the shoot in the final schedule. The makers are evaluating their options to shoot the final sequences and hopes that the situation will improve by November. 

ALSO READ: Karnataka Court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut over her tweet on farm laws

More Pages: Thalaivi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

