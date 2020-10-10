Two months ago, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) got involved in the Sushant Singh Rajput case after the late actor's family accused Rhea Chakraborty and others of siphoning funds off Rajput. The ED probed all of Rajput's bank accounts and financial activities in the past two months.

Talking to a tabloid, an ED source said that Sushant Singh Rajput's family allegedly has no idea about his finances because of which they suspected large-scale misappropriation of funds after his death. Reportedly, the agency did not find any proof of money laundering or suspicious movement of funds from any of the accounts held by the actor. However, the ED has not concluded its investigation and will be scrutinising small transfers from his bank accounts. The source said that some part of Rajput's funds, of small value, are still missing and the agency is trying to find out where they went, to whom and why.

The ED had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on July 31 under the provision of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Rajput's family had alleged that Rs 15 crore was siphoned off in tranches over the course of a year from one of his bank accounts which contained around Rs 17 crores towards accounts he had no connection with. Talking about the same, ED sources reportedly said that there appears to be some misconception on the family's part. As per reports, the late actor made his payment including taxes through his chartered accountants which the family was not aware.

