Abhishek Bachchan shares a picture of his care board, reveals there is no plan to discharge him yet

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It's close to a month since Abhishek Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati hospital for testing positive for COVID-19, and he has only been looking at the brighter side of the situation. Along with him, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan had also tested positive but have already come back home. Abhishek Bachchan has been kind enough to keep his fans updated about the family’s condition.

Abhishek Bachchan shares a picture of his care board, reveals there is no plan to discharge him yet

Elated with the news of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan going back home, he has started sharing pictures of the scenery around him. Taking to his Instagram, he shared a picture of his care board that suggests his treatment so far. Upset with the fact that it reveals there are no discharge plans, Abhishek Bachchan is ready to tackle COVID-19 now more than ever. Motivating himself to get better, Abhishek Bachchan has been receiving a lot of good wishes from the industry. Take a look at his post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hospital day :26 Discharge plan: NO! ???? Come on Bachchan, you can do it!! ???????? #believe

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on

On the work front, Abhishek will next be seen in Bob Biswas and The Big Bull.

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan goes for a late night walk in Nanavati Hospital

