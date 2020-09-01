Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 01.09.2020 | 5:37 PM IST

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcome their daughter Lyra Antarctica

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

British singer Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed their first child. Ed, on Tuesday, made an announcement that their daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran was born last week.

Ed Sheeran returned to Instagram, the first time since September 2019, and shared a photo of cute socks. "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you., " he wrote.

"Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x," he captioned it.

Ed Sheeran married his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn last year.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

