The Pan India film Major saw Adivi Sesh in the titular role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan has received a positive response from the audience, especially the patriotic kind. The film has left many impressed including people from different walks of life like personnel, politicians, cinema-goers, etc.

Major: Adivi Sesh and team meet Honorable CM of UP Shri. Yogi Adityanath

A source close to the development said, “Interim, honorable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanathji met the team of Major and the parents of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan to congratulate and bless the team on the outstanding success. It’s a proud moment for the team to win the appreciation of a dynamic politician like Yogi Adityanath. The honorable CM of UP also presented the team and Major’s parents with special gifts.” In the past, the team Major also met the CM of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, who also had extended his support for the film.

For the uninitiated, Major is the biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who fought bravely along with his team during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. He spearheaded the mission of soldiers entering and taking down terrorists when they had hijacked the premium 5-star hotel Taj Mahal Residency in Colaba and sacrificed his life while trying to save the lives of many innocents and his own team.

Considering the patriotic theme and retelling the story of one of the biggest attacks in the history of India, Major managed to connect with its audience emotionally and hence received support from the film and political industry. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and produced jointly by GM Entertainment, Sony Pictures International Productions, and A+S Movies, Major also starred Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma in key roles.

