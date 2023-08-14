comscore
Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani to reunite after 7 years for a TV show: Report

Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani to reunite after 7 years for a TV show: Report

In the early 2000s, Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani were paired in a couple of TV shows. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Popular television actors Gauri Pradhan and Hiten Tejwani are all set to reunite on the small screen after eight years with the upcoming show Pashmeena. The show, which is currently being shot in Mumbai, is set to shift its filming location to the picturesque region of Kashmir in the near future.

According to a report in ETimes, the show will be based between Kashmir and Mumbai. Hiten will play the role of a married man with a child in Mumbai. The source told the portal, “Hiten’s character, who is married and has a child in Mumbai, travels to Kashmir where he gets involved romantically with someone else. As the story progresses, Hiten’s character will get to know that he has another daughter in Kashmir, too.”

The source further added, “The makers are keeping details about Gauri’s character under wraps for now. It will be interesting to see Gauri and Hiten together on screen after eight years. They were last seen in the TV show Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.”

Pashmeena is being produced by Sunshine Productions. The show is expected to premiere on Sony SAB later this year.

Also Read: Gauri Pradhan supports Radhika Madan’s claims on challenging television shoots; recalls fighting with Kutumb scheduler every day

