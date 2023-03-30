REVEALED: Yash Raj Films earns Rs. 115 crores as net profit on an operating income of Rs 614 crores in FY 2021-22; FY 2022-23’s profit to be HIGHER thanks to Pathaan’s BLOCKBUSTER success

Some significant films from Bollywood haven’t worked in recent times. But thanks to the blockbuster success of Pathaan, the industry is able to breathe easy for the time being. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, this Yash Raj Films (YRF) production broke several records and is now the biggest Hindi grosser ever, crossing the collections of Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion (2017). And recently, YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani shared some interesting details about how the company’s fortunes changed thanks to Pathaan.

In an interaction with The Economic Times, Akshaye Widhani said that in terms of revenue, FY 2023-24 will be bigger than FY 2019-20 and 2021-22 for YRF. He also confessed that the Spy Universe has become a precious IP for them and that it is India’s biggest franchise.

The Spy Universe’s first film was Ek Tha Tiger (2012), starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The same star cast was repeated in Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Then, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff were seen in War (2019). All these aforementioned films were huge blockbusters in cinemas. Pathaan meanwhile was a one-of-its-kind Spy Universe film as it also featured Salman Khan as Tiger.

The Economic Times article also mentions that as per an Acuite Ratings report, Yash Raj Films in FY 2019-20 recorded a net profit of Rs. 61 crores on operating income of Rs. 614 crores. In FY 2021-22, it had a net profit of Rs. 115 crores on an operating income of Rs 614 crores.

Pathaan meanwhile has already collected more than Rs. 1000 crores globally. And this year, YRF is scheduled to have two more releases – Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, and The Great Indian Family, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar. Tiger 3 will release on Diwali 2023 and will have a special appearance of Shah Rukh Khan, reprising his role of Pathaan.

And that’s not all. Akshaye Widhani, in interaction with Variety, has admitted that they are looking to now release Pathaan in China, Japan and Latin America. This can further add to Pathaan’s box office collections and also YRF’s revenues.

