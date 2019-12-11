Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.12.2019 | 3:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pati Patni Aur Woh Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

SCOOP: Ranveer Singh in talks to play Indian superhero Nagraj, Karan Johar to co-produce?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Just a day ago, Ranveer Singh celebrated his 9th anniversary in Bollywood. The actor, who debuted with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010, has since then become one of the bankable stars. As of now, he is shooting for Yash Raj FilmsJayeshbhai Jordaar which is set for 2020 release. Meanwhile, he has many projects in the pipeline including ’83 and now it seems like the actor might be ready to explore the superhero genre.

SCOOP: Ranveer Singh in talks to play Indian superhero Nagraj, Karan Johar to co-produce?

As per recent reports, Ranveer Singh is in negotiations to play iconic Indian superhero Nagraj on the big screen. If everything falls into place, the film will be co-produced by Karan Johar. Manoj Gupta, president of publisher Raj Comics, revealed that they are currently in talks with Karan and Ranveer for a live-action silver-screen adaptation of Nagraj. He said that nothing is concrete yet but things are looking positive. While the project discussions are in its initial stages, they are hoping for 2022 release.

Manoj Gupta further added that when they had created Nagraj, which means Snake King, they had never imagined that it would have such a huge following across India. He further revealed that they are excited about the fact that Nagraj will be made into a film. This will be the first live-action film on an Indian superhero.  Nagraj was created by Sanjay Gupta in the late 80s. It was then published by Raj Comics.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar are collaborating on Takht which will be directed by the filmmaker himself. It is set to go on floor in 2020.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh was always supposed to stand out and not blend in

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

CONFIRMED! Shalini Pandey to debut in…

Karan Johar to co-produce Vijay Deverakonda…

SCOOP: Is ROHIT SHETTY planning to CHANGE…

Diljit Dosanjh was really skeptical about…

Madhuri Dixit to make Netflix debut with…

Ananya Panday set to end 2019 on a high with…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification