Just a day ago, Ranveer Singh celebrated his 9th anniversary in Bollywood. The actor, who debuted with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010, has since then become one of the bankable stars. As of now, he is shooting for Yash Raj Films‘ Jayeshbhai Jordaar which is set for 2020 release. Meanwhile, he has many projects in the pipeline including ’83 and now it seems like the actor might be ready to explore the superhero genre.

As per recent reports, Ranveer Singh is in negotiations to play iconic Indian superhero Nagraj on the big screen. If everything falls into place, the film will be co-produced by Karan Johar. Manoj Gupta, president of publisher Raj Comics, revealed that they are currently in talks with Karan and Ranveer for a live-action silver-screen adaptation of Nagraj. He said that nothing is concrete yet but things are looking positive. While the project discussions are in its initial stages, they are hoping for 2022 release.

Manoj Gupta further added that when they had created Nagraj, which means Snake King, they had never imagined that it would have such a huge following across India. He further revealed that they are excited about the fact that Nagraj will be made into a film. This will be the first live-action film on an Indian superhero. Nagraj was created by Sanjay Gupta in the late 80s. It was then published by Raj Comics.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar are collaborating on Takht which will be directed by the filmmaker himself. It is set to go on floor in 2020.

