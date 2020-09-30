Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.09.2020 | 7:44 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Mahendra Singh Dhoni to produce a mythological sci-fi web series based on a book 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be backing a mythological sci-fi web series. The cricketer had earlier produced a documentary last year which marked his entry into the entertainment industry. Dhoni produced the docu series Roar of the Lion in 2019 under his company Dhoni Entertainment. 

Mahendra Singh Dhoni to produce a mythological sci-fi web series based on a book 

Dhoni Entertainment will now produce a series which is an adaptation of an unpublished book by a debutant author. Talking to a news agency, Dhoni's wife Sakshi who is the managing director of the media company said that the series is a thrilling adventure. The story revolves around the journey of a mysterious Aghori who has been captured at a high-tech facility. The secrets revealed by this Aghori can alter the myths of the ancient, beliefs of the existing and course of the forthcoming. 

Sakshi said that their aim is to execute all the aspects of this universe and feel that a web series serves their purpose better than a feature film. Currently, the makers are finalising the cast and the location for the series. 

ALSO READ: Dhoni Retires: Ranveer Singh recalls his first meeting with MSD from 11-12 years ago 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vivek Agnihotri pays tribute to dying folk…

NCB to summon the Bollywood Heroes next

Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh,…

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: AIIMS Panel says…

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha…

Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha join…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification