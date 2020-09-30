Bollywood Hungama

Nora Fatehi reacts to the viral video with Terence Lewis

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A few days ago, a video from the sets a reality show resurfaced where Terence Lewis is seen allegedly touching Nora Fatehi inappropriately. While the duo kept mum until a couple of days ago, Terence Lewis received a lot of hate on social media. Terence took to his Instagram to share a post and Nora Fatehi commented on it.

Nora Fatehi reacts to the viral video with Terence Lewis

""A Zen Master and his disciples of monks were walking in the Himalayas back to their monastery. On their way to the monastery they had to cross the river Ganga flowing fully though less violently. There was an young beautiful maiden in distress, sitting close to the banks, whose village was just across the river. She was scared to cross the river by herself so she asked the elder monk to help her cross the river. "Sure" said the Zen Master and held her up in his arms. They crossed the river and he let her down gently as she went to her village after thanking the Master. The younger monk wasn't taking this all easily. He looked little worried. The monks came to their monastery after couple of hours of difficult walk in the hills, but the younger monk was still not settled. Sensing it the Guru asked him what the matter was. The young monk said "Master, we have sworn of not touching a woman, but you carried her in your arms, you tell us not to think of women but you touched her" complained the disciple. The Zen Master smiled n replied "I carried her across the river and left her on the other side. Are You Still Carrying Her ? "????????".

To which, Nora wrote, “Thank you Terrence! In today's time of social media video morphing and photoshop effects for meme purposes.. i'm glad you have not let it bother you and you have remained poised and dignified! This too shall pass you and Geeta mam have been so respectful with me and have made me feel so loved and accepted as a judge on the show, it's been a great life learning experience! Stay blessed” (sic).

Take a look at it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A Zen Master and his disciples of monks were walking in the Himalayas back to their monastery. On their way to the monastery they had to cross the river Ganga flowing fully though less violently. There was an young beautiful maiden in distress, sitting close to the banks, whose village was just across the river. She was scared to cross the river by herself so she asked the elder monk to help her cross the river. "Sure" said the Zen Master and held her up in his arms. They crossed the river and he let her down gently as she went to her village after thanking the Master. The younger monk wasn't taking this all easily. He looked little worried. The monks came to their monastery after couple of hours of difficult walk in the hills, but the younger monk was still not settled. Sensing it the Guru asked him what the matter was. The young monk said "Master, we have sworn of not touching a woman, but you carried her in your arms, you tell us not to think of women but you touched her" complained the disciple. The Zen Master smiled n replied "I carried her across the river and left her on the other side. Are You Still Carrying Her ? " ???????? . . . Thank you @norafatehi for being the most elegant, dignified n classy guest judge & for your implicit trust in me! #zen #philosophy #pathofleastresistance #loveandkindness #indiasbestdancer @sonytvofficial #dance #norafatehi #terencelewis

A post shared by Terence Lewis (@terence_here) on

Also Read: Nora Fatehi, Neha Kakkar and Sunny Kaushal celebrate retro Special on India’s Best Dancer

