comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.01.2022 | 1:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Madhuri Dixit’s Finding Anamika renamed as The Fame Game; to premiere on February 25 on Netflix 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood icon Anamika Anand has it all but is her life perfect or a perfectly crafted facade? In a world of glitz, glamour and fame - the lines of what is real and what is not can often be blurred. The Fame Game (formerly known as Finding Anamika) will take us into the world of superstar Anamika played by the evergreen, ever-gorgeous Madhuri Dixit ! Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment the series marks her streaming debut and we cannot wait for what it has in store!‘The Fame Game’ will be released on February 25 - exclusively on Netflix!

Madhuri Dixit's Finding Name renamed as The Fame Game; to premiere on February 25 on Netflix 

The Fame Game brings together Sri Rao as the showrunner and writer and Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli as directors. It is all set to take us on a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of the actress’s life revealing hidden truths and painful lies.

The family drama also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, Muskkaan Jaferi.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit pays tribute to late Pandit Birju Maharaj; Alia Bhatt calls him a ‘legend’

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Luv Films to release ‘Side A Side B’ on…

With eight brands under her kitty, Vaani…

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan files copyright…

John Krasinski casts The Office co-star…

Shilpa Shetty granted relief Richard Gere…

Jake Gyllenhaal to star in and produce heist…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification