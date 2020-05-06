Bollywood Hungama

Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, Tushar Kalia's Dance Deewane 3 begins virtual auditions

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, Tushar Kalia's Dance Deewane 3 begins virtual auditions

With everything going digital amid lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak, reality shows have found a new way to conduct auditions. Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, and Tushar Kalia will return as judges for Dance Deewane 3.

Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, Tushar Kalia's Dance Deewane 3 begins virtual auditions

For the show, the makers have begun virtual auditions. Madhuri Dixit kicked off her work by recording the promo for the show and asking the audience to participate by uploading their videos oh Viacom18's digital platform.

The final aspirants will be selected for the show once the film and TV bodies resume shoots. Arjun Bijlani will be returning as the show host. They'll kick off the new season after everything goes back to normal.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit and Kajol reminisce about sharing screen space with late Rishi Kapoor

