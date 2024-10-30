After months of speculation, Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films has officially announced Thama, the latest addition to its acclaimed horror-comedy universe. The film will star Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal and is slated for a Diwali 2025 release. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who previously helmed Munjya, Thama promises to bring another unique twist to Vijan’s horror-comedy lineup.

Maddock Films CONFIRMS new horror-comedy Thama starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna; deets inside

The title announcement featured a snippet of a song sung by Arijit Singh, hinting at a “bloody” love story at the center of Thama, as described in the announcement post: “Dinesh Vijan’s Horror Comedy Universe needed a love story… unfortunately, it’s a bloody one.” With films like Stree, Stree 2, Bhediya, and Munjya already in the fold, Thama will add fresh characters to this supernatural multiverse.

Upcoming Releases and Expansions in the Horror-Comedy Universe

This film is expected to explore the addition of vampires to the horror-comedy universe, paving the way for future crossovers. Fans can expect a variety of supernatural beings, including chudails, wolves, headless spirits, and vampires, to come together in a shared cinematic space.

What’s Next for Stree and Bhediya?

With Bhediya 2 and Stree 3 also in development, Maddock Films seems to be gradually building toward an expansive multiverse. Given the six-year gap between Stree and Stree 2, Stree 3 might not arrive for several years. This timeline gives Thama and Bhediya 2 ample space to introduce new plotlines and establish connections within the universe.

