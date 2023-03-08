Ranbir Kapoor has kicked off 2023 with the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, today. The film, helmed by Luv Ranjan, stars Shraddha Kapoor opposite him. While this marks his return to the rom-com genre after seven years, the actor was earlier supposed to do an action drama with Ranjan, starring Ajay Devgn. However, the dates are the reason, the film just couldn’t happen and instead, Ranbir went with this script.

Luv Ranjan reveals why Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn starrer action drama didn’t work out: ‘The idea was to do a Salim-Javed kind of dialogue oriented film’

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Luv Ranjan said, "I wanted to do an action film with Ranbir because I thought it would be a great idea to see him do it. He had never done it. It wasn't just an action film. It was an action drama. I think it would be wonderful to see him do that; to make him play that hero. The idea was to do a Salim-Javed kind of dialogue oriented film. The wish was to make that film but it didn't work out because of dates.”

He added, “Around that time, we randomly discussed about this (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar) idea. We had discussed many ideas. Not just a couple but 8 to 10 different ideas. When we figured out that this film (action-drama with Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor) could not happen because of dates, I just happened to ask him (Ranbir Kapoor) if we could do that (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar) and he said, 'Ya’.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will next star in Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It releases in August, this year. He has Brahmastra 2 starting towards the end of the year.

