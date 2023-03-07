The much awaited film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, is all set to release tomorrow in cinemas. Directed by Luv Ranjan, there's a lot of hype for the film due to the fresh pairing of Ranbir Kapoor with Shraddha Kapoor, youthful appeal and hit songs. Meanwhile, several reports have claimed that Kartik Aaryan features in a cameo in this romcom. But the makers never confirmed about it.

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha feature in FUN cameos in Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Bollywood Hungama has now learnt that the speculations are true. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Yes, Kartik Aaryan indeed has a fun special appearance. He appears in the film at a crucial point and his role will be loved by the moviegoers."

And that's not all. The source continued, "Nushrratt Bharuccha also is seen in a hilarious special appearance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Both Kartik and Nushrratt began their careers and earned fame by working in Luv Ranjan's films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). Hence, when Luv asked them to shoot for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, they were more than happy to be a part of it. Their presence enhances the madness quotient in the film."

After Luv Ranjan and Ranbir Kapoor's recent statement on crossover, many are also speculating that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's characters bump into the characters of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. However, the source clarified, "There's no such crossover happening. Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha are not essaying a role from any previous film. Like YRF Spy Universe or Rohit Shetty Cop Universe, Luv Ranjan hasn't started his own universe, yet."

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar releases in cinemas on March 8, 2023 worldwide.

