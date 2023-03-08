A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, Yash Raj Films’ acclaimed hit Sui Dhaaga - Made in India is set to release in China on March 31, 2023.

BREAKING: Yash Raj Films’ acclaimed hit Sui Dhaaga – Made In India, starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, to release in China on March 31, 2023

“We are pleased to announce that our beautiful love story on self-empowerment, Sui Dhaaga - Made in India, will have its release in China on March 31, 2023. The film touched the hearts of people when it released in India and given its universal theme of how every human being should be self-reliant to fulfil their dreams, it should resonate in China too. We are hopeful that our film with its strong core values will appeal to audiences in China who have historically connected with stories that celebrate the undying human spirit,” says Nelson D’Souza, Vice President, International Distribution, Yash Raj Films.

Producer Maneesh Sharma added, “As a filmmaker, I have always believed that some stories are universal in their appeal and can transcend language and geographies. For me, Sui Dhaaga - Made In India is one such. While it is a love story steeped in Indian roots and values, it is pure heartwarming cinema that got so much love when it released in India and I’m hopeful it will melt the hearts of audiences in China too. Indian youth are dream-chasers and if we look at China, they are also the same. So, I feel our simple, feel-good love story of two aspiring entrepreneurs will connect with people in that country. I’m eager to see the reaction in China. Historically, they have loved uplifting stories about human emotions and rooted for underdogs to win the day. I’m hopeful they will love the theme of how self-reliance can aid people to achieve their goals.”

Starring Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan, Sui Dhaaga - Made In India told a heart-warming romantic story that celebrated the spirit of self-reliance. The film’s plot is inspired by India’s Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy that Indians should be self-dependent to achieve their goals. While Varun played the role of a tailor, Anushka plays an embroiderer in the film who, as husband and wife, team up to fulfil their dreams of becoming entrepreneurs.

Sui Dhaaga - Made In India saw the National Award-winning dream-team of director Sharat Kataria and producer Maneesh Sharma, of Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) fame, collaborate again. With this film, they delivered yet another memorable love story that touched the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Also Read: Sui Dhaaga Reunion! Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma holiday in Switzerland with their respective better halves

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.