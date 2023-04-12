Lucky Ali, the popular Indian singer-songwriter, has issued an apology after making a controversial statement about the origin of the word “Brahman” in one of his recent Facebook posts, which is now deleted. The statement sparked a lot of debate and criticism on social media, which further led him to issue an apology. On April 11, Lucky not only deleted the controversial post but also clarified that he only intended to bring everyone closer and “not cause distress”.

The post read, “Dear Everyone, I realise the controversy of my last post. My intentions were not to cause distress or anger amongst anyone, and I deeply regret that.” He further added, “My intentions, instead, were to bring us all closer together… but I realise how it didn’t come out in the way that I meant it. I will be more aware of what I am posting and of my phrasing as I see now that it has upset many of my Hindu brothers and sisters. For that, I am deeply sorry. I Love you all.”

For the unversed, in his now-deleted post, Ali had written that “Brahmans are a lineage of Ibrahim.” His post read, “The name ‘Brahman’ comes from ‘Brahma’ which comes from ‘Abram’ .. which comes from Abraham or Ibrahim.. The Brahmans are a lineage of Ibrahim. Alaihisalam… The Father of all Nations … so whys everyone just arguing and fighting without reasoning amongst themselves?”

Lucky Ali, who is known for his soulful and melodious music, has a large fan following in India and abroad. He has released several successful albums and singles, including the popular songs ‘O Sanam’ and ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’.

