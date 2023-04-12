Produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, the thriller is helmed by debutante director Arif Khan.

Alaya F starrer U-Turn to release directly on ZEE5 on April 28

Another project of Alaya F is taking the digital route. After Freddy, the actress will now star in U-Turn which will release directly on ZEE5. The announcement was made on April 11, 2023. The actress also shared the first poster of the movie.

ZEE5 tweeted the poster, “Once you witness this mystery, there’s no going back! #UTurn on #ZEE5 on 28th April.”

The film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli. The Hindi-language movie is a remake of the Kannada thriller of the same name, which featured actor Shraddha Srinath in the lead.

