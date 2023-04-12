Another project of Alaya F is taking the digital route. After Freddy, the actress will now star in U-Turn which will release directly on ZEE5. The announcement was made on April 11, 2023. The actress also shared the first poster of the movie.
Alaya F starrer U-Turn to release directly on ZEE5 on April 28
ZEE5 tweeted the poster, “Once you witness this mystery, there’s no going back! #UTurn on #ZEE5 on 28th April.”
Once you witness this mystery, there's no going back! #UTurn on #ZEE5 on 28th April
Trailer out on 13th April. Stay Tuned. #UTurnOnZEE5 #UTurnUDie #BalajiMotionPictures pic.twitter.com/idqQTropQh
— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) April 11, 2023
The film also stars Priyanshu Painyuli. The Hindi-language movie is a remake of the Kannada thriller of the same name, which featured actor Shraddha Srinath in the lead.
Produced by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, the thriller is helmed by debutante director Arif Khan.
