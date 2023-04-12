In the recent turn of events, Mumbai Sessions Court has quashed the criminal revision application that was registered against Shilpa Shetty which was related to the obscenity case in 2007 when Richard Gere had kissed the actress’ cheeks at a public event. As per the order, all the allegations against the actress have been dismissed with the actress being completely acquitted from it.

Mumbai court quashes plea of obscene conduct against Shilpa Shetty in the Richard Gere kissing case

In the recent hearing, Additional Sessions Judge SC Jadhav has observed that a woman being groped or touched in public forcibly cannot be termed as accused and that she is not liable to any prosecution. Hence the court clarified that in this case, that the act of kissing was one-sided with no partake from the actress. As per reports, the court also asserted in its statement that no obscenity was visible from her part which doesn’t make her culpable for any kind of public display of vulgarity. The court also addressed the accusations of ‘indecent representation of women’ adding that there was no evidence to suggest that Shilpa demeaned or defamed the image of a woman.

For the unversed, in the said event, which was supposed to be a social event to spread awareness for AIDS, Richard Gere had held Shilpa Shetty and kissed her on her cheeks, to spread the message that AIDS doesn’t spread through a kiss. However, onlookers at the event had alleged that the actress clearly looked surprised at Gere’s gesture. Followed by a legal complaint that was registered in Rajasthan in 2007 under the different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the case was later transferred to Mumbai in 2017. Last year, in January, the magistrate court had dismissed the case against Shetty, but the prosecutors challenged the order claiming that Shilpa was well aware of the media presence at the event and did not object to the kiss which makes her a participant.

On the other hand, there were also reports stating that the complaint was also filed against the American celebrity Richard Gere for the same incident.

