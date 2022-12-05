Singer Lucky Ali and his soothing voice have never failed to impress his fans. He often grabs the attention of his fans for his live performances. However, this time it has nothing to do with his music. Surprisingly, this time, the singer has made headlines for a property of his in Bangaluru. On Sunday, Lucky took to his social media platform and alleged that the land mafia is encroaching on his farm in Bengaluru and they are “forcibly and illegally” entering the property. He also mentioned that he has sought help from the police. He also shared the text of his complaint letter to the Karnataka police chief.

Lucky Ali claims his Bengaluru property encroached; writes a letter to DGP of Karnataka for help

In his write-up, Ali mentioned that he has been living on the said land for the last 50 years, and now some people are trying to encroach on that land. He claimed that a local builder by the name of Sudhir Reddy is trying to encroach on the land with the help of his wife, Rohini Sindhuri, who is an IAS officer. While stating that they are misusing the state's resources for their personal use, he urged the police to take action before a court hearing on December 7.

“I am currently in Dubai for work, hence the urgency. My farm which is a Trust Property located in Kenchenahalli Yelahanka is being encroached on illegally by Sudhir Reddy (and Madhu Reddy) from the Bangalore Land Mafia. With the help of his wife who is an IAS Officer by the name of Rohini Sindhuri they are misusing state resources for their personal gain. They are forcibly & illegally coming inside my farm and refusing to show the relevant documents,” read an excerpt of his Facebook post.

He further added, “My legal counsel is informing me that this is totally illegal and they don't have the court order to come inside the property as we are in possession, and living there since the past 50 years. I wanted to meet you before I left for Dubai, but since you were unavailable, we filed a complaint to the jurisdictional ACP.”

Earlier in 2014 too, Ali had approached the police in Bengaluru, saying his life is under threat from the land mafia. Reportedly, he had filed two complaints after a group of men allegedly barged into his house.

