Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's upcoming film Loveyapa has been eagerly awaited by audiences. With the release of its title track, the excitement among viewers has elevated to the next level, receiving heaps of praise from both celebrities and fans across the board. This has further heightened anticipation to see more from the film. Interestingly, Aamir Khan is set to launch the trailer of Loveyapa on January 10, 2025.

EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan to launch trailer of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa on January 10; deets inside!

A source close to the film told Bollywood Hungama, "Following the first successful release of Loveyapa's title track, the trailer of the film is now ready for its launch. Aamir Khan will unveil the trailer on the 10th of January 2025. Further details about the launch are yet to be revealed."

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages.

Also Read: Aamir Khan reveals watching Loveyapa’s rough cut; calls Junaid Khan starrer”entertaining” and compares Khushi Kapoor’s performance to Sridevi

More Pages: Loveyapa Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.