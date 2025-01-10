comscore
Last Updated 10.01.2025 | 6:34 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John to stream on Amazon Prime Video, deets inside

Directed by Kalees, Baby John had released in theatres on December 25, 2024.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Kalees’ Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer action-drama Baby John released in theatres this Christmas. The film didn’t do well at the box office. Hence, there were reports and rumours that it hasn’t found any OTT platform for its online streaming release.

However, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that these rumours are false. Baby John has been acquired by the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video and the movie is all set to stream on their platform either at the end of February or the first week of March.

Baby John is the official Hindi remake of Atlee’s Vijay starrer Tamil movie Theri, which had released in 2016. The film also starred Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles. Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee are the producers of Baby John along with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios. Atlee gave the responsibility of directing the Hindi version to Kalees.

Baby John starred veteran actor Jackie Shroff in the role of the villain. Varun Dhawan played an IPS (Indian Police Service) officer in the movie, whose story takes place in two time zones. The movie also starred superstar Salman Khan in a cameo.

Also Read: Baby John actress Wamiqa Gabbi opens up about the transformation of her character from the demure Tara to power-packed Adhira in the Varun Dhawan starrer

More Pages: Baby John Box Office Collection , Baby John Movie Review

