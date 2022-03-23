comscore

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts welcomes former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar to the ‘Icons of India by The Leela’

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts today welcomed Miss World 2017 and actor - Manushi Chhillar to the Icons of India by The Leela initiative. The Leela has been World’s Best Brand by Travel + Leisure USA 2021 for two years in a row in 2020 and 2021 and Icons of India by The Leela celebrates the essence of India and the richness within through partnerships with India’s finest who are the world’s best. Manushi Chhillar now joins Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and sarod virtuosos Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash as an Icon of India by The Leela.

Commenting on the association Anjali Mehra, Vice President Marketing, The Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts, said, "We are delighted to be associated with Manushi Chhillar who has carved her own path of excellence at the world stage with her self-confidence, self-assurance, and self-belief. Manushi’s commitment to social initiatives and her contributions as a Miss World to further India’s position on a world stage makes her a true Icon of India by The Leela. Manushi has demonstrated single-minded focus and professionalism at a very young age and her drive to work hard to ensure her dreams come true makes her a role model for the young generation.”

Speaking on the occasion, Manushi Chhillar who is making her debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Yash Raj Films’ Prithviraj, said, "I truly believe that our roots give us the wings to fly and I am delighted to be associated with The Leela brand that is rooted in Indian culture, heritage, and beliefs but is also constantly elevating experiences to stay as the world’s best. Their properties are beautiful and their hospitality legendary. I am privileged to be collaborating with this beautiful brand and look forward to an exciting partnership.”
The Leela is the epitome of true Indian hospitality imbued with a distinct aesthetic that celebrates the country’s traditions, art, cuisine, artisanal craft and culture and is rooted in its offering of India’s rich heritage to the world. Together with Manushi Chhillar, The Leela will create a robust calendar of experiences that can engage and inspire guests through a shared passion for wellness and social impact.

"Prithviraj's preponement definitely brings a huge smile to my face"- Manushi Chhillar on Prithviraj releasing a week earlier

