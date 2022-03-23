Following the phenomenal success of Jodha Akbar and Jhansi ki Rani, Zee TV recently premiered its biggest historical magnum opus, telling the forgotten story of Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, one of the most legendary women of the Maratha empire. Since its launch, the Jodi of the young Kashibai (Aarohi Patel) and Bajirao (Venkatesh Pande) has been winning hearts across the country. While the challenges they throw at each other and the sparks that fly between these two very different personalities have already captured the imaginations of viewers, the audience is in for a surprising turn in the narrative that now moves forward by 7 years.

Rohit Chandel and Riya Sharma to play Bajirao and Kashibai post-leap in Kashibai Bajirao Ballal

With the leap, we will see a grown-up Kashibai and Bajirao. The talented Riya Sharma has been roped in to play Kashibai while the young and striking Rohit Chandel will play the grown-up Bajirao.

Riya Sharma, talking about her entry into the show as Kashi said, "I have always wanted to take up a unique and challenging character and am fortunate that I got exactly that with Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. I have watched the show and Aarohi and Venkatesh have done a great job. Taking from where she left off, I am soaking myself in the character’s inherent warmth, benevolence and righteousness and love for her people that Kashibai stood for. I am nervous and at the same time, excited to see how people respond to me as Kashi."

Excited about his entry into the show as Bajirao, Rohit Chandel said, " I feel grateful to be a part of a grand historical show like Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. Venkatesh has played the young Bajirao with all the zest and intensity required for the part and I hope to do complete justice to the character and the show. For this, I am working on my characterization, physical training and my overall look, body language and demeanour."

As the show takes a leap, the audience will witness Peshwa Bajirao turning into an ambitious, aggressive man-on-a-mission with all his focus on winning battles and expanding the Maratha empire while Kashibai will emerge as a people’s person, an astute administrator who is loved by all. When Baji and Kashi meet each other after 7 years, will the seeds of the friendship that were sown in their childhood blossom into love? Will Kashi’s warmth to be able to soften the hard edges of the Peshwa’s fiery personality and re-kindle their relationship?

