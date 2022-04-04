South Korean actors Lee Jin Wook and Lee Yeon Hee are reportedly confirmed to star together in Kakao TV’s upcoming romance drama Marriage White Paper (literal title).

Lee Jin Wook and Lee Yeon Hee to lead new romance K-drama Marriage White Paper

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Marriage White Paper is a relatable romance drama about a couple, Seo Joon Hyung and Kim Na Eun, in their 30s preparing for marriage. While they were expecting a happy ending like something out of a fairy tale, the reality of their preparations proves to be somewhat different. From the meeting between the families to marriage preparations and finding a house, the soon-to-be married couple will deal with very realistic topics.

Lee Jin Wook will portray honest and optimistic Seo Joon Hyung, the smitten groom-to-be who is happy to yield to his fiancée’s every command. He has lived a smooth-sailing life so far, attending a good college and landing a good job without much difficulty, and although he seems immature because he is so pure and easygoing, he is a people person who has a refreshing personality.

Lee Yeon Hee will transform into the lovable bride-to-be Kim Na Eun, who is affectionate and full of laughter but also sharp when working. She lives a life that anyone would be jealous of, landing a job at a large company after graduating college, gradually getting promoted in her career, and having an enviable relationship with her boyfriend. Although she sometimes confuses the people around her by falling into thoughts of herself but she is a well-loved person with a grounded personality.

“I think I will be able to approach the viewers a little bit more intimately with a story of marriage and a realistic relationship that anyone can relate to. I am filming safely and enjoyably with the staff. It is a fun project, so I think it will remain as a meaningful memory,” Lee Jin Wook said while Lee Yeon Hee remarked, “I’m greeting viewers for the first time in a while with a drama. I’m really looking forward and excited to see how people will view it. ‘Marriage White Paper’ is Joon Hyung and Na Eun’s story as well as everyone’s story. Since it is a story that people who are about to get married or have already gone through that process can relate to, I think viewers will enjoy watching it. Please keep watch to see if the two can settle down well for marriage.”

The upcoming Kakao TV drama, which is currently under development, will have 12 episodes of around 30 minutes long and will air in the first half of this year.

On the work front, Lee Jin Wook’s work credits include crime thriller series Voice (2018-19), Netflix’s apocalyptic horror series Sweet Home (2020), Bulgasal: Immortal Souls (2021-22) and 2021 film A Year-End Medley. Lee Yeon Hee has previously appeared in dramas like Phantom (2012), Miss Korea (2013), The Package (2017) and films like A Millionaire's First Love (2006), M (2007) and Detective K: Secret of the Lost Island (2015).

Also Read: Han Ji Min, Lee Dong Wook, Kang Ha Neul, Won Jin Ah and more star in romantic star-studded movie Happy New Year, watch teaser

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.