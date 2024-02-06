The family of music composer Laxmikant Kudalkar has expressed their disappointment over the Padma Bhushan award being conferred only on his late collaborator Pyarelal.

The family of legendary music composer Laxmikant Kudalkar, one half of the iconic duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, has appealed to the Indian government for posthumous recognition with the Padma Bhushan award for him. This plea comes after Pyarelal Sharma, his long-time collaborator, was conferred the prestigious award on Republic Day 2024.

As reported by Hindustan Times, Jaya Kudalkar, Laxmikant's wife, wrote a letter to the Home Minister, citing their inseparable professional and personal bond. "They were inseparable professionally and personally," the letter stated. "Hindi cinema has always celebrated L-P together as musical twins, as a monolithic entity over the decades despite the demise of Shri Laxmikant in 1998."

She expressed concern that the Padma Bhushan solely for Pyarelal "inadvertently...breaks this partnership." Urging the government to "restore" the duo's recognition, she requested a posthumous Padma Bhushan for Laxmikant.

Rishikesh Kudalkar, Laxmikant's son and an actor himself, shared the family's mixed emotions. "We are genuinely happy for Pyare uncle," he said, "but our family is sad that my father's name was missed out."

Together, Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed music for over 500 films, creating some of Bollywood's most iconic soundtracks from the late 1960s to 1998. Their collaborations left an enduring mark on Indian cinema.

