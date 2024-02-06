comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shilpa Shetty to launch Dr. Hansaji Yogendra’s book The Sattvik Kitchen

Shilpa Shetty to launch Dr. Hansaji Yogendra's book The Sattvik Kitchen

Shilpa Shetty will launch the latest book by Dr. Hansaji Yogendra, Director of The Yoga Institute, titled The Sattvik Kitchen.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Renowned Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is all set to launch the much-anticipated book, 'The Sattvik Kitchen', by Dr. Hansaji Yogendra, Director of The Yoga Institute, on Wednesday, February 7. This latest release delves into the transformative power of food, exploring its impact beyond just taste and nutrition.

Shilpa Shetty to launch Dr. Hansaji Yogendra's book The Sattvik Kitchen

Shilpa Shetty to launch Dr. Hansaji Yogendra’s book The Sattvik Kitchen

'The Sattvik Kitchen' goes beyond a typical cookbook, offering insights into mindful eating practices. Dr. Yogendra, an internationally recognized yoga and wellness guru, emphasizes the importance of considering not just the food itself, but also timing, quantity, consumption manner, and seasonal variations.

This second volume by Dr. Yogendra acts as a guide to age-old remedies adapted to address modern health concerns. Featuring easy, delicious, and wholesome sattvik recipes, the book highlights how mindful eating, coupled with an understanding of proper food choices, can significantly improve immediate and long-term health.

Coming back to Shilpa Shetty, the actress was recently seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut show, Indian Police Force. The Amazon Prime Video series also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead. The seven-episode show started streaming on the platform from January 19 onwards.

Speaking of Shetty's upcoming projects, she will be seen reviving the titular character Sukhee in the sequel of Sonal Joshi's directorial. The ensemble star cast of the film also features Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujral.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra starrer Indian Police Force becomes most binge-watched first season of Indian original show

