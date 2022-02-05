After showing some improvement last month, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health has deteriorated again and she will remain in the ICU under doctors’ observation. She is admitted at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for Covid-19 on January 8. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital soon after.

As per the latest updates, Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition has deteriorated. According to India Today, a statement about her latest health update states, “Lata Didi’s health has worsened again. She is still in ICU and will be under the doctor’s supervision. For the last 27 days, she is admitted to the hospital and her treatment is going on.”

Last month, Lata Mangeshkar was showing signs of improvement but was under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani.

A couple of days ago, Lata Mangeshkar’s team issued a statement cautioning well-wishers to not pay heed to false reports. The statement sent out on January 21 read, “A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news. Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment, being treated by Dr. Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space. Let us pray for Lata Didi’s speedy recovery and return home.”

