Bollywood actress Disha Patani surely makes heads turn with her stunning photos on her Instagram. The actress is known for her beach photos, event appearances, and more that she loves to share with her social media followers. She never shies away from sharing images donning bikinis as well. While she makes headlines for the same, she often gets subjected to the trolls who leave sleazy comments on her posts.

Speaking to a publication recently, the actress spoke about the array of trolls on her posts. She said that she is learned to block comments on social media that spread hate and not love. She said that she posts whatever she enjoys and it is a place for self-expression for her. She does not pay any attention to the negative comments.

On the work front, Disha Patani has wrapped up Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. She will next star in Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria.

