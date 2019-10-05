Bollywood Hungama

Laal Kaptaan director Navdeep Singh says comparing Saif Ali Khan’s look with Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow makes no sense

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ever since Saif Ali Khan’s look as a Naga Sadhu was revealed on the poster of Laal Kaptaan, the fans couldn’t help but notice a significant resemblance in his look with that of Johnny Depp’s iconic character from Pirates Of The Caribbean, Jack Sparrow. Saif is seen with a head full of dreadlocks and an orange bandana, which is quite similar to Johnny Depp’s look in the film. While the netizens were busy comparing the uncanny similarities of their looks, the director Navdeep Singh thinks it’s a mere coincidence.

Laal Kaptaan director Navdeep Singh says comparing Saif Ali Khan’s look with Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow makes no sense

Explaining further he said a few scenes required Saif to wear a headgear, but the creative team made required changes in the poster after it was being pointed out by quite a lot of people. He even went on to reason with the fact that Naga Sadhus have been wearing the headgears for close to 5000 years, so there’s quite a possibility that Johnny Depp’s character took inspiration from them. Hence, he rendered the argument silly.

Laal Kaptaan also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manav Vij, and Zoya Hussain in pivotal roles.

