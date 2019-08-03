Vikram Vedha’s Hindi remake to star two of the biggest Khans of Bollywood!

Vikram Vedha originally starred two of the biggest artists from South, R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi, a neo-noir action thriller film that on hearts across the country, Vikram Vedha is all set to be remade in Hindi. The movie’s original plotline revolved around a police officer, Vikram, and how his life turns upside down after a criminal, Vedha surrenders himself and offers to tell him a story.

For the Hindi remake, we hear that two of the biggest Khans of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan, and Aamir Khan have been approached to play the role of Vikram and Vedha respectively. The movie will be directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, the duo that directed the original film. The project will be produced by Reliance and Neeraj Pandey. Neeraj Pandey has already spoken to Saif and Aamir and has received their positive nod, verbally.

The project will go on floors in June 2020 once Aamir Khan wraps up Lal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan to star in Ali Abbas Zafar’s digital directorial debut!