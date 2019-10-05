Bhumi Pednekar is currently attending the Busan International Film Festival, where her upcoming film Dolly, Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is being premiered. The actress has been enjoying her time in Busan and even attended the awards hosted by Marie Claire magazine, called the Asia Star Awards 2019.

The actress bagged the award of Face Of Asia and looked like a dream in a Reem Acra gown. Making a name for herself in the international market, Bhumi was elated to receive the award and took to her social media to share a picture with the fans. She accepted the award by saying, “I am humbled and very touched that my work has resonated with audiences and critics in Busan. It’s my first international win so I am very proud of it. I have aspired to act in films that have something important to say and have worked sincerely to deliver convincing performances. I hope to be part of a brilliant cinema that will be liked and remembered fondly in the future. I would want to thank my entire cast, my director Alankrita Shrivastava and my producers Ekta Kapoor and Ruchikaa Kapoor for this great opportunity.”

She uploaded the picture with the caption, “Thank you for this honour #FaceOfAsia @busaninternationalfilmfestival and @marieclairemag This award has only motivated me to work harder.Thank you @alankrita601 for making me your kitty. Dolly Di @konkona ???? and @ektaravikapoor @ruchikaakapoor for making this film happen. Busan has been all things special ❤️ #biffmarieclaireasiastarawards”

Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen in Saand Ki Aankh, Bala, Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship, and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

