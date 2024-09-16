Best known for the ongoing ZEE TV Show Kundali Bhagya, actress Shraddha Arya has announced her pregnancy three years after her marriage to entrepreneur Rahul Nagal. While the reports about the same have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, the couple made an official announcement on Sunday, September 15 on social media with a heartfelt video and a sweet note. The post received a lot of love not only love from fans but also from friends and well-wishers from the television industry.

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya shares ‘good news’ of pregnancy in a heartfelt video

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha Arya shared an adorable video shot aesthetically on the backdrop of a beach. The clip featured a mirror showcasing glimpses of the couple who look thrilled with the news and adding to it was a pregnancy kit that was positive and a sonography photo of the baby. The mirror image of the actress also showed her flaunting her small baby bump. If reports are to be believed, the actress is currently in her second trimester. The couple captioned the video saying, “We Are Expecting A Little Miracle!!! <3” and also added hashtags like ‘Pregnancy’, ‘Blessed’, and ‘Future Parents’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)



Followed by the same, the couple received best wishes from many of their friends from the industry. Her onscreen sister and good friend Anjum Fakih commented on the post saying, “Mashallah Mashallah”. Her Kundali Bhagya co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar’s wife Vinny Arora too shared a sweet message for the would-be-mother and wrote, “Awww ?? Congratulations on such a cute social media announcement, wished you personally long ago ???? God bless always”. Yuvika Chaudhary, who is sailing on the same boat, happily welcomed Shraddha in their ‘maternity club’ whereas her onscreen mother Supriya Shukla also shared a cute note for her reel life daughter. Industry celebs Pavitra Punia, Kanika Mann, Mughda Chaphekar, Anisha Singh, Ruhi Chaturvedi, and others also shared their congratulatory messages.

For the unversed, Shraddha Arya married Indian Navy officer Rahul Nagal in an intimate ceremony in 2021 in New Delhi.

