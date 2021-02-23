Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 23.02.2021 | 4:03 PM IST

Sunny Singh starts shooting for Adipurush; director Om Raut welcomes him on board with a note

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sunny Singh fans have been waiting for an announcement ever since Sunny said he had  surprises up his sleeves, and so it begins when it was announced that he will be a part of Adipurush. As he begins shooting for the film his director had a small gift waiting for him.

Sunny Singh starts shooting for Adipurush; director Om Raut welcomes him on board with a note

 

Sunny Singh took to his social media to share that the director of his next, Om Raut had given him a warm welcome before he kickstarted the shoot. Sunny Singh shared the welcome note which read, "Dear Sunny, Thank you again to be there..First day of our new journey together. God willing many more such. Luv, Om". The note made Sunny feel very overwhelmed as he thanked the director for his sweet gesture.

Adipurush is up for becoming a massive one with an ensemble cast. If reports are to be believed then it is said that Sunny Singh will be playing the role of Laxman, who happens to be Lord Ram's brother. He will be joining Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Om Raut helms the project.

ALSO READ: “It is always a fun ride with him,” says Sunny Singh sharing his experience working with Luv Ranjan

More Pages: Adipurush Box Office Collection

