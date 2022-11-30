comscore

SCOOP: The Rs. 2 cr reason why Anees Bazmee will not direct Hera Pheri 3

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

Funny, but it’s all about money. The real reason why Anees Bazmee is reluctant to direct the third installment of Hera Pheri is money. That’s right. Producer Firoz Nadiadwala allegedly hasn’t paid Anees fully for Welcome Back, the film that Anees directed for Firoz in 2015.

During the release of Welcome Back Anees claimed that Firoz had agreed to pay him Rs 11.27 crores as his directorial fee. Out of this he actually paid him only Rs 6.64.50 crores. Anees had voluntarily foregone Rs 2.62.50. Anees only wanted Firoz to give him Rs 2 crores of the pending payment. This apparently didn’t happen.

At that time Anees was extremely hurt by the payment default. Multiple sources say the past experience had made Anees wary of my further association.

Also Read: Firoz Nadiadwala & Kartik Aaryan keen to get Anees Bazmee for Hera Pheri 3; Director says NO

