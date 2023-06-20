The much-awaited film Adipurush was finally released on June 16 and the film managed to score a healthy weekend number at the box office. Also, Kriti Sanon, as Janki, was appreciated and many critics praised her looks and performance. The actress is probably motivated by the praises she has amassed and has decided to show the film to students of her alma mater along with her family members.

Kriti Sanon books a screen at PVR Sangam, Delhi to show Adipurush to her family and students of her school on June 21

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Kriti Sanon has booked the 12:15 pm show of Adipurush at PVR Sangam, Delhi on Wednesday, June 21. She plans to take along students of Delhi Public School, R K Puram for the screening as she believes that the film, based on the epic Ramayana, would be enjoyed by children. Her family members are also going to be in attendance for the screening.”

The source further added, “The exact number of students that are attending the screening, is not known. However, since it’s a 300-seater auditorium, one can expect a huge turnout. The students are also excited as they’ll get to see a film of their most notable alumni, that too, in her presence. It’s said that Kriti will also interact with the students. All arrangements have been made by the PVR Sangam team so that the screening takes place smoothly.”

Kriti Sanon has a deep connection with her educational institution, it seems, as she had promoted her 2022 flick Bhediya at Delhi Public School along with her co-star Varun Dhawan. She had also congratulated the school when it completed 50 years through a lovely video message.

Besides Kriti Sanon, Adipurush also stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Devdatta G Nage. The film has been in the news recently after the makers decided to modify a few dialogues after receiving heavy feedback from the audience. As per the sources in the exhibition sector, the revised version started playing in select cinemas from yesterday. From today, the new version is expected to be played across the country.

Kriti Sanon was earlier seen in Shehzada this year, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. After Adipurush, her next release is The Crew on September 20 followed by Ganapath - Part 1. It reunites her with her first co-actor, Tiger Shroff. It releases in cinemas on October 20. Her last release of 2023 will be an untitled film, which also features Shahid Kapoor. It releases in cinemas on December 7.

