Kartik Aaryan is back, this time with a love story, Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans. It is gearing up for a release on June 28. Bollywood Hungama has found out that ahead of the film's release, Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala have decided a special surprise for all the fans.

Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala to recreate Pasoori for Satyaprem Ki Katha

According to sources close to the development, the duo has decided to recreate the hit song, Pasoori, for Satyaprem Ki Katha. "The shoot will take place tomorrow and it will be shot in Mumbai over a period of two days. The set is being put up and the team is ready to unleash their final brahmastra in the release week. The song, Pasoori, is extremely popular in the digital world and the team is hoping to recreate the same magic," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The music is said to be one of the biggest highlights of Satyaprem Ki Katha and after releasing 3 back to back songs, the team is ready for a blast with 2 more numbers in the coming 9 days. The film will see a wide release across the country on June 28, and will also reap benefits from the Bakri Eid holiday.

Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer was launched in the first week of June and has received a positive response from the audience. The trailer has spiked excitement and intrigue around the film's plot, which has been kept under wraps for now.

