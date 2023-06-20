comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 20.06.2023 | 7:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Adipurush Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala to recreate Pasoori for Satyaprem Ki Katha

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala to recreate Pasoori for Satyaprem Ki Katha

en Bollywood News Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala to recreate Pasoori for Satyaprem Ki Katha
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kartik Aaryan is back, this time with a love story, Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans. It is gearing up for a release on June 28. Bollywood Hungama has found out that ahead of the film's release, Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala have decided a special surprise for all the fans.

Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala to recreate Pasoori for Satyaprem Ki Katha

According to sources close to the development, the duo has decided to recreate the hit song, Pasoori, for Satyaprem Ki Katha. "The shoot will take place tomorrow and it will be shot in Mumbai over a period of two days. The set is being put up and the team is ready to unleash their final brahmastra in the release week. The song, Pasoori, is extremely popular in the digital world and the team is hoping to recreate the same magic," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The music is said to be one of the biggest highlights of Satyaprem Ki Katha and after releasing 3 back to back songs, the team is ready for a blast with 2 more numbers in the coming 9 days. The film will see a wide release across the country on June 28, and will also reap benefits from the Bakri Eid holiday.

Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer was launched in the first week of June and has received a positive response from the audience. The trailer has spiked excitement and intrigue around the film's plot, which has been kept under wraps for now.

Also Read: Satyaprem Ki Katha: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani create magic with a soulful romantic melody ‘Aaj Ke Baad’

More Pages: Satyaprem Ki Katha Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Suniel Shetty appoints Branquila Brand…

After Zara Hatke Zara Bachke success, Dinesh…

Ameesha Patel opens-up on cheque bounce…

Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan…

Anushka Sharma partners with WhatsApp to…

AICWA urges PM Modi to ban Adipurush,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification