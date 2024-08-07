Popular actress and social media influencer Avneet Kaur has found herself embroiled in a controversy after being accused of fraud by a small jewelry brand. The brand, Rang, has taken to social media to share damning screenshots of their interactions with the actress, alleging a breach of contract.

According to Rang, Avneet Kaur agreed to collaborate with the brand during her recent trip to Europe. The actress was provided with several pieces of jewellery to wear and promote on her social media platforms. However, despite multiple promises, Avneet failed to credit the brand in any of her posts featuring the jewellery.

The brand further claimed that when confronted about the issue, Avneet offered to pay for the pieces instead of fulfilling the agreed-upon collaboration. The screenshots shared by Rang reveal a series of messages between the brand's PR team and Avneet, highlighting the alleged disregard for the terms of the agreement.

“It took me a few days to decide whether to share this incident on social media, but I realized I can’t stay silent when it’s important to take a stand,” the brand wrote in the caption. The post quickly went viral and garnered support from netizens. “Avneet is extremely shady. Rose to fame for literally nothing. Hope that you get the credit you deserve,” wrote a user while another commented, “@avneetkaur_13 Hi there! Don't just try to appear more mature than your age, but also act like it.”

Rang's post has sparked a wider conversation about the responsibilities of influencers and the importance of ethical collaborations. The brand has raised concerns about the exploitation of small businesses by celebrities who leverage their influence for personal gain.

As the controversy unfolds, the public awaits a response from Avneet Kaur regarding these serious allegations.

