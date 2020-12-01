Netflix megahit series Money Heist will come to a close with season 5. The final season announcement was made on July 31 and the shoot is under production. As the series has become a huge hit globally, Netflix is currently working on a Korean adaptation of it.

According to Deadline, "Alex Pina, Money Heist creator, will serve as an executive producer on the Korean incarnation, which will be directed by Kim Hong-sun, who has helmed TV dramas like The Guest, Voice, and Black and is known for his work in the fantasy crime genre. Ryu Yong-jae and his team, whose credits include the Netflix original series My Holo Love and tvN series Psychopath Diary, will write the show. Producers are BH Entertainment and Contents Zium."

“Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years,” Pena told Deadline. “They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people. That is why I find it fascinating that the world of La Casa De Papel is so attractive to Korean creators as to do an adaptation. The fact that the action is set on the Korean Peninsula also seems to me to be a milestone which I am really delighted about.”

Coming back to Money Heist, Miguel Ángel Silvestre from Sense8 and Patrick Criad are the two new cast members who have joined the final season of the Spanish juggernaut. The final 10 episodes will also tell the story of Denver's childhood friend Manila played by Belén Cuesta.

Created by Álex Pina, Money Heist aka Le Casa De Papel stars Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Itziar Ituño as Raquel, Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente Lopez as Denver, Alba Flores as Nairobi, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Esther Acebo as Monica, Hovik Keuchkerian, Rodrigo de la Serna, and Pedro Alonso as Berlin.

