Milind Soman, the renowned marathon sensation, has added another glorious chapter to his already illustrious career by assuming the prestigious role of ambassador for the Sydney Marathon 2023. This event, known worldwide for its breathtaking course, weaves through Sydney's iconic and historic landmarks, taking runners on a mesmerizing journey past the majestic Sydney Harbour Bridge and the iconic Sydney Opera House.

On September 17, 2023, Milind Soman, accompanied by his wife, Ankita Konwar, embarked on the challenging 42-kilometer run, showcasing not only his exceptional athleticism but also his deep cultural pride. As he crossed the finish line, Milind's trademark gesture of waving the Triganga became a symbol of personal triumph and a poignant moment of pride for the Indian community. Milind Soman's association with the 2023 Sydney Marathon not only highlights his enduring dedication to the sport but also underscores the event's significance on the global marathon calendar and as a Candidate Race for the prestigious AbbottWMM.

Sydney Marathon is supported by the NSW Government via its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW. The event is owned by Athletics Australia and managed by Pont3.

During his time in Sydney, Milind and his wife Ankita, took in the sights of Sydney’s harbourside city. This included overnight stays at one of Sydney's most famous attractions, the award-winning Taronga Zoo. As part of their stay at the Wildife Retreat at Taronga, an elegant Australian eco-retreat overlooking magnificent Sydney Harbour, Milind and Ankita enjoyed dinner at the on-site restaurant, Me-Gal, which is home to a uniquely Australian menu with a strong focus on fresh local produce and native ingredients. The couple also participated in various tours of the Zoo and Sanctuary, including getting up close and personal to Australian locals, the kangaroo and koala, and learning about what Taronga is doing to protect endangered animal species.

