After a whirlwind wedding in 1991 with Amrita Singh right at the start of his career, Saif Ali Khan gained much prominence in the industry. The young lad had wooed hearts with is love for the actress and soon they became parents to two kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Khan. But after about twelve years, the couple decided to go their separate ways and it wasn’t an easy time for the Pataudis, confessed Sharmila Tagore to Karan Johar on the chat show Koffee With Karan 8.

The recent episode of the Karan Johar hosted show featured Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan debuting on the couch where they discussed their personal and professional life, during which the mother-son duo opened up about Khan’s divorce. Saif revealed that his mother was the first one he spoke to when he was considering this separation. “With the separation, I just like to say, that the first person I spoke to before the separation was my mother. She took a deep breath, there was a pause on the phone, and said, ‘I am with you if that’s what you want’ and that helped a lot,” said Saif.

Sharmila Tagore went on to speak about how the entire divorce and separation affected her and her cricketer-husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi aka Tiger. “When you are together for such a long time and you have such lovely children, then no break up is easy. Then it is not a harmonious… I know it is difficult to have harmony at that stage, everybody is hurt… so that stage was not nice but I tried. But that’s water under the bridge, she needed time to cool down and they worked it out together.”

She added, “It’s not just staying away, there are so many other things that are involved. It wasn’t a happy time for us because Ibrahim was just three and we were very fond of the children. Especially, Tiger was really fond of Ibrahim and he would say, ‘That’s a good lad.’ He didn’t get that time with him. So we felt doubly deprived to lose Amrita and lose the two kids. So it’s just not him but we also had to adjust to all that,”

Currently, Saif Ali Khan not only spends time with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, but the duo are also share a great rapport with Saif’s second wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and their kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh.

