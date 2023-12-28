A complaint has been lodged against Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and his family members at a Mumbai police station, accusing them of hurting religious sentiments in connection with a viral video showing their Christmas celebration. As of now, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered in this case.

Ranbir Kapoor faces complaint for alleged religious insensitivity in Christmas celebration video

The complaint was filed at Ghatkopar police station by Sanjay Tiwari, who was represented by lawyers Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra. Tiwari alleged that the viral video depicts Ranbir Kapoor pouring liquor on a cake and setting it on fire while uttering the phrase "Jai Mata Di," which is a religious slogan.

The complaint raises concerns about the purported act being disrespectful to religious sentiments and calls for action against the Kapoor family. The complainant contends that such behaviour is offensive and violates the cultural and religious values associated with the expression "Jai Mata Di."

It is important to note that while a complaint has been submitted, no FIR has been initiated at this stage. The legal process will involve an investigation into the allegations made in the complaint to determine if any laws have been violated.

Bollywood celebrities often share glimpses of their personal celebrations on social media platforms, including festivals and special occasions. However, these posts sometimes become subjects of controversy, with individuals raising objections based on cultural, religious, or ethical grounds.

The Mumbai police will now assess the merits of the complaint and decide whether to register an FIR. If registered, the investigation will follow the legal course, and statements from the concerned parties may be taken to ascertain the facts surrounding the viral video. The case will then proceed through the appropriate legal channels to determine whether there has been any wrongdoing in accordance with the law.

