Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.02.2019 | 6:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi Thackeray Gully Boy Uri Sonchiriya
follow us on

Did you know Vicky Kaushal’s first audition was for Farhan Akhtar’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam is the first hit of 2019 witnessing an extraordinary run at the box office. The film has not only won accolades from the critics and audience but the film fraternity and politicians have also given it a positive nod. The actors are receiving praise but it is Vicky Kaushal who has come out as a star. With that being said, it was a huge struggle for the actor before became a breakout star.

Did you know Vicky Kaushal's first audition was for Farhan Akhtar's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag?

Recently, Vicky Kaushal revealed that before he bagged his first project Masaan, which was a critically acclaimed performance and film, he had auditioned for Farhan Akhtar starrer Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. While he did not reveal whether it was for the lead role or supporting one, Vicky’s first audition was for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial before he went onto star in Masaan.

Since then, the actor has done several unconventional roles. 2018 was his year with three hits – Raazi, Sanju and Manmarziyaan and two successes on Netflix – Love Per Square Feet and Lust Stories. He began 2019 with a bang as his film Uri has already garnered Rs. 189.76 crore at the domestic box office.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will soon begin prep for his next with Bhumi Pednekar which is a horror comedy. Besides this, he is also starring in Karan Johar’s directorial Takht which is a period drama starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal to be a part of CINTAA and 48 Hour Film Project’s ActFest

More Pages: Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Box Office Collection , Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh to be awarded best actor at…

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga collects…

Find out why Ranveer Singh got teary eyed on…

Box Office: Uri is audience’s first choice,…

Abhishek Bachchan – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan…

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to comparison with…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification